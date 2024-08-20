Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Joe Biden couldn’t let go of the past in his DNC speech

This should be the last time that Democrats aren't focused on the future.

Watch President Biden’s full DNC speech August 20, 2024 / 49:15
By  Brendan Buck

Brendan Buck

Brendan Buck is an NBC News and MSNBC political analyst. He was previously counselor to former House Speaker Paul Ryan and press secretary to former House Speaker John Boehner.