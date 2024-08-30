Ruben Gallego’s disturbing letter offers Phoenix police a major gift

It now seems clear what Senate candidate Ruben Gallego is offering in response to the endorsement he received from the Trump-friendly Arizona Police Association: complicity.

On Tuesday, I wrote about what that endorsement means for Kari Lake, the Republican in his race. In essence, because the Democratic congressman was already up in the Arizona polls, and because he already was receiving support from Republicans, this was an endorsement he didn’t even seem to need. Which is why it was pretty devastating for Lake. But it’s starting to look pretty damning for Gallego as well.

And that’s because just one day after receiving the Arizona Police Association’s endorsement, Gallego wrote a letter to the Justice Department downplaying the findings of a damning DOJ report released in June, which revealed that the Phoenix Police Department had routinely used excessive force and violated the civil rights of racial minorities and homeless people.

Gallego’s letter asks the DOJ not to pursue a consent decree — essentially, an agreement in which a police department makes changes overseen by a federal monitor — for Phoenix police. In other words, he opposed one of the most effective means of ensuring that the Phoenix Police Department is held accountable.

After the report was released, Phoenix urged the DOJ not to seek a consent decree. And Gallego’s letter essentially echoes the same talking points, claiming that a consent decree would be burdensome for the department and writing that the DOJ’s findings of “a mere 120 or so unspecified incidents” represent an “exceptionally small fraction” of service calls. He also maintained that several of the cases identified by the Justice Department have already been addressed.

Gallego — in contrast with Phoenix residents who have spoken out against police brutality in their city — concluded that “it is clear that a pattern or practice of civil rights violations does not exist” and proposed that the DOJ instead pursue what’s known as a technical assistance letter:

DOJ has the option to utilize a technical assistance letter, which would streamline the monitoring process, particularly considering the ongoing reform process that has already been implemented by PPD. If done right, a technical assistance letter can improve a police department, create a cooperative relationship between the department and the DOJ, and do so without risking staffing shortages or increasing the financial burden on our communities.

Gallego’s letter — which you can read in full here — basically asks the DOJ to allow Phoenix police to police themselves.

And coming from Gallego, who launched his political career off of his past activism against racial profiling — specifically, Arizona’s controversial “show me your papers” law — the remarks read like a betrayal. They certainly smell of self-interest. Gallego emerged on the political scene as a critic of police discrimination. Now it seems he thinks the best way to advance his career is by downplaying it.

Aside from the morality issue, it seems like an unnecessary political risk. Though Gallego has been polling several points ahead of his opponent, the presidential race in Arizona is on track to be much more competitive. And with that in mind, it’s pretty stunning to see a Senate candidate taking needless actions that could discourage the Black and Latino voters Democrats will need if they want Kamala Harris to win in Arizona.

Gallego has yet to address the letter publicly, including on his social media platforms. Let’s hope we hear from him on the subject soon.