Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Ruben Gallego’s disturbing letter offers Phoenix police a major gift

Just one day after being endorsed by the Arizona Police Association, the Senate hopeful slammed a DOJ report accusing Phoenix police of discrimination and urged the agency not to pursue a consent decree.

AG Garland announces civil rights investigation into Phoenix Police Department August 5, 2021 / 02:20
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.