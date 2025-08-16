‘Fight the Trump Takeover’: Protesters set to rally against GOP redistricting push

Across the country, Americans are gearing up for another round of mass demonstrations against Donald Trump and his administration. Protesters in over 30 states will take to the streets on Saturday for the “Fight the Trump Takeover” to push back against the Republican redistricting efforts.

The nationwide mobilization effort comes on the heels of a showdown in Texas over electoral maps. Democratic lawmakers fled the state after Trump asked Texas Republicans to guarantee the party five more congressional seats ahead of next year’s midterm elections, even though the maps are only supposed to be redrawn every 10 years after the Census.

“Trump is trying to steal the 2026 election by rigging the system and changing electoral maps,” the “Fight the Trump Takeover” website states. “He started in Texas, but he won’t stop there. We are fighting back.”

Saturday’s rallies are backed by a coalition of organizations, including Move On, Planned Parenthood, the Human Rights Campaign and Indivisible.