Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘Fight the Trump Takeover’ protests set to rock 20 states this weekend August 14, 2025 / 07:21

‘Fight the Trump Takeover’: Protesters set to rally against GOP redistricting push

"Trump is trying to steal the 2026 election by rigging the system and changing electoral maps," the event's website states. "We are fighting back."

Aug. 16, 2025, 6:00 AM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post