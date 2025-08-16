The ‘prank’ threatening to overshadow a thrilling final month of WNBA basketball

The WNBA is heading into the final stretch of a thrilling season.
The Minnesota Lynx are chasing history, on pace to put up the most wins in a season of any WNBA team ever.
On Sunday, Las Vegas Aces star and reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson became the first player in WNBA history to score at least 30 points and grab 20 rebounds in one game.
The expansion Golden State Valkyries are putting together an against-all-odds season that could make them the first team in the league’s history to make the playoffs in their first season.
But even as the WNBA grows its mainstream popularity, toxic pranks threaten to overshadow all of this excellent basketball. Instead of the thrilling on-court storylines and budding rivalries, too many WNBA headlines this summer have been about R-rated high jinks. On multiple occasions in recent weeks, someone in the crowd at a game has tossed a bright-colored sex toy toward the court, disrupting play or hitting fans.
Indiana Fever player Sophie Cunningham put out a public plea on Aug. 1 for the behavior to stop. Just a few days later, she was nearly hit by a sex toy during an away game against the Los Angeles Sparks.
Suspects, both young men, were arrested following additional incidents in Phoenix and Atlanta. In New York, the NYPD is looking for a man who threw a sex toy that did not make it to the court but struck a 12-year-old girl. Police shared a photo of a potential suspect, who appeared to be wearing not New York Liberty gear, but a “Beavis and Butt-Head” T-shirt.
So what’s going on here? So far, it’s looking like a combination of idiocy, clout-chasing and cash.
ESPN reported that the 23-year-old suspect arrested in the incident in Atlanta said it was “supposed to be a joke and this joke [was] supposed to go viral.”
But it could be even more coordinated than that. Last week, USA Today reported that the creators of a cryptocurrency meme coin say they were responsible for at least some of the “pranks,” which were designed to create buzz around the launch of their neon-green-dildo-themed crypto coin.
The creators’ spokesperson denied any intent to harm and said, “We didn’t do this because like we dislike women’s sports.”
But it’s hard not to see it any other way. While the creators pointed to incidents like a pair of Buffalo Bills games in 2016 and 2018, where someone also tossed a sex toy onto the field, the crypto promoters miss a few crucial issues.