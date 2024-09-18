Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell’s sex crime convictions upheld on appeal

A federal appeals court upheld the sex crime convictions of Jeffrey Epstein accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it found “no errors” in what it called a complex case, rejecting several arguments from Maxwell, including that Epstein’s unusual non-prosecution agreement with federal prosecutors in Florida barred prosecutors from the Southern District of New York from bringing the case against her.

The Florida agreement, which followed state and federal investigations into allegations of Epstein’s unlawful sexual activity, didn’t bind the New York office, the three-judge 2nd Circuit panel ruled, despite the fact that the 2007 agreement said that the United States agreed not to bring any criminal charges against any potential Epstein co-conspirators.

The panel cited precedent that says plea agreements only bind the U.S. Attorney’s office in the district where the plea is entered, unless it affirmatively appears that the agreement contemplates a broader restriction. There’s “nothing in the NPA that affirmatively shows that the NPA was intended to bind multiple districts,” the panel said, referring to the non-prosecution agreement, adding that nothing presented to the appellate judges indicated that the New York office was notified or had approved of the Florida agreement.

Maxwell coordinated, facilitated and contributed to Epstein’s sexual abuse of women and underage girls, the panel noted in recounting the history of the case. The panel explained:

Starting in 1994, Maxwell groomed numerous young women to engage in sexual activity with Epstein by building friendships with these young women, gradually normalizing discussions of sexual topics and sexual abuse. Until about 2004, this pattern of sexual abuse continued as Maxwell provided Epstein access to underage girls in various locations in the United States.

While awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges in 2019, Epstein was found dead in his jail cell in a death that was officially deemed a suicide.