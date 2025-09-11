Reported Epstein emails raise more questions about Trump

Two decades’ worth of emails that reportedly belonged to Jeffrey Epstein shine light on the late sex offender’s relationship with accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell — and raise new questions about his relationships with Donald Trump and other well-connected political figures.

Bloomberg News reported that it unearthed emails from Epstein’s personal Yahoo account from 2002 through 2022, three years after he died in jail. The emails haven’t been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News.

While there are no smoking guns that expose potential accomplices, Bloomberg certainly seems to have revealed creepy emails from a lecherous man. For example:

One moment, Epstein is musing about the “genetics of beauty” with a respected neuroscientist, or showering praise on the women in his life. “YOu are the most important person to me,” he wrote to one of his assistants, Nadia Marcinkova, whose lawyer has said she was a victim of Epstein’s sexual abuse. The next, he is berating the same woman in a 425-word diatribe for her reluctance to dance, work out, engage in “fun sex things,” and manage his stress — “you should be ashamed of yourself” — or registering displeasure after receiving a photograph of a 21-year-old woman from one of his female contacts asking “what do you think”: “fat and asian sorry,” he replied.

Pretty gross.