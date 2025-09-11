Charlie Kirk’s casket to be flown on Air Force Two

Conservative influencer Charlie Kirk’s body will be flown Thursday from Utah to Phoenix on Air Force Two, the airplane reserved for the vice president, sources familiar with the plans confirmed to MSNBC and NBC News.

Kirk was fatally shot Wednesday during an event at Utah Valley University in Orem. The headquarters of Turning Point USA, the nonprofit organization co-founded by Kirk in 2012, is located in Phoenix, where Kirk lived.

Vice President JD Vance, a longtime friend of Kirk’s, and second lady Usha Vance were originally scheduled to be in New York City for a 9/11 memorial ceremony on Thursday, but instead traveled to Salt Lake City to meet with Kirk’s family and friends.

