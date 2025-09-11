Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Bridging divide amid rising political violence September 11, 2025 / 06:24

Charlie Kirk’s casket to be flown on Air Force Two

The plane reserved for Vice President JD Vance was set to carry the body of his close friend from Utah to Phoenix on Thursday.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

Latest Post