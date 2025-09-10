Opinion

Oversight Committee member: Johnson ‘kicking and screaming’ to deflect from Epstein files September 10, 2025 / 04:56

Chuck Schumer sets up vote in Senate over release of Epstein files

“The American people need to see everything that’s in the Epstein file, and my amendment would make that happen,” said the Senate minority leader.

By  Erum Salam

Erum Salam

Erum Salam is a breaking news reporter and producer for MS NOW. She previously was a breaking news reporter for The Guardian.

