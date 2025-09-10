Chuck Schumer sets up vote in Senate over release of Epstein files

UPDATE (Sept. 10, 2025, 7:00 p.m. ET): The Senate voted 51-49 to defeat Sen. Chuck Schumer’s amendment, with Sens. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., and Rand Paul, R-Ky., joining all Democrats in opposition.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer moved to force a floor vote that would require the Department of Justice to release its files on Jeffrey Epstein.

Schumer filed an amendment Wednesday to the National Defense Authorization Act, a must-pass defense bill, with language similar to a discharge petition drafted in the House by Reps. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., and Ro Khanna, D-Calif. That petition has almost all 218 signatures needed to force a vote in the House to release the files.