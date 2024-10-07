Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

‘An embarrassing spectacle’: How Elon Musk transformed X into a political tool for Trump October 6, 2024 / 12:32

Elon Musk’s Trump rally appearance just sealed his legacy

The man once seen as a real-life Tony Stark will now be known as the man who traded in his reputation and self-professed principles to bend the knee to Trump.

By  Ayman Mohyeldin Andrew Kenlon  and  Allison Detzel

Ayman Mohyeldin

Ayman Mohyeldin is a host of "‘The Weekend: Primetime" and an MS NOW political analyst.

Andrew Kenlon

Andrew Kenlon is a Segment Producer for "Ayman."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post