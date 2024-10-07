Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Here’s how Israel, Iran and Hezbollah can an avoid all-out war

The crisis in the middle east is already a multi-front hot war, but there is an offramp available for the warring parties before it's too late.

‘If Israel ‘goes all out’, there will be full scale war: Fmr. CIA Director October 4, 2024 / 10:05
By  Hussein Ibish

Hussein Ibish

Hussein Ibish is a senior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.