Here’s how Israel, Iran and Hezbollah can an avoid all-out war

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, as well as its sponsors in Tehran, appears to be spiraling completely out of control. An all-out war is looming with Israel, whose government is flush with victory and triumphalism and in little mood to suspend its attacks as Iran and Hezbollah vow to fight on.
The Biden administration sought to limit the post-Oct. 7 crisis to a war in the Gaza Strip, and especially prevent it from spreading into Lebanon. The policy has fallen apart, with Israel having invaded Lebanon, continuing to batter Hezbollah with air attacks and, most dangerously of all, tit-for-tat missile attacks between Iran and Israel. At the time of writing, the region is bracing for Israel’s inevitable retaliation against Iran.
Yet, an all-out war on multiple fronts could still be avoided since there is an off-ramp for the warring parties.
How we got here
A mutual drawdown could center on the implementation of United Nations Security Council resolution 1701, adopted in the aftermath of the last major Israel-Hezbollah war in 2006. The resolution holds that Hezbollah should withdraw its fighters and heavy equipment from the south of Lebanon up to the Litani River, about 25 km (roughly 15.5 miles) into the country.
The resolution was accepted by Israel and the Lebanese government, but not formally by Hezbollah. Israel and Hezbollah settled into a “new normal” of routine clashes on both sides of the border limited to about a mile on either side, aimed at military targets and producing limited casualties.
This understanding persisted until last Oct. 7, when both sides’ attitudes changed. While it didn’t want a war with Israel, Hezbollah couldn’t remain completely passive and preserve its reputation as a “resistance” organization. So it increased rocket fire, initially within the accepted understanding. But for Israel, that was no longer acceptable. Oct. 7 prompted a new border security doctrine, rendering the presence of an Iranian-backed militia to its north strategically and, especially, politically intolerable.
Israeli leaders needed to inflict strategic costs on Iran and its network, which had benefited while paying almost no price from the Oct. 7 attack and its aftermath. They also sought to recuperate the legitimacy of Israeli security institutions through a clear-cut victory over a major enemy, which was not available in Gaza. Hezbollah was a more strategically significant and conventional target, offering credible metrics of victory.
Discussion about an invasion of Lebanon began as early as Oct. 12, 2023, pushed by Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. It was prevented by the Biden administration and the need to focus on Hamas. But as Israel began to run out of targets in Gaza, and Hezbollah’s cross-border attacks had intensified over time, attention began to turn north.
While Hezbollah and Iran definitely did not want a war to defend Hamas (an unreliable ally) or Gaza (a place of no strategic significance), even ambivalent Israelis could see potential advantages to expanding the conflict. This gave them near-absolute escalation dominance, and the ability to control the scope and pace of the conflict.
As the U.S. election loomed, with Israel enjoying maximum freedom of action and impunity from U.S. pushback, it began a series of major attacks designed to cripple Hezbollah. Targets included the assassination of many of its key leaders, including Hassan Nasrallah, battlefield commanders, fighters and operatives, and heavy equipment including missiles and rocket launchers. Ignoring a week of U.S. efforts to organize a cease-fire, Israel suggested it would accept, it launched a major invasion of Lebanon’s south.
Throughout this process, Hezbollah pulled its punches, never unleashing its most powerful precision-guided missiles at the most sensitive and strategic Israeli targets, avoiding the Dimona nuclear reactor and population centers such as Haifa. Iran remained passive, with the exception of a failed drone response to an Israeli strike on the Iranian Embassy annex in Damascus that killed several high-ranking Iranian generals. That all changed Oct. 1 — when Iran unleashed its second significant missile barrage against Israel.
There is a way out
The ball is now firmly in Israel’s court, as heavy fighting continues in southern Lebanon and the air campaign against Hezbollah proceeds apace. Israel will certainly respond militarily to Iran’s attack, but much will depend on whether it attacks redline Iranian targets such as oil installations or nuclear facilities.
Many fear that Israel will seize the opportunity to launch a protracted air war against Iran that is intended to draw the U.S. into conducting a bombing campaign sufficient to knock Iran’s nuclear program back by a decade or more.
Virtually no one in the United States wants to be drawn into a major war with Iran, even on behalf of Israel, but the Israelis probably lack the conventional firepower to do the job for themselves.