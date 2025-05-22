Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Real mission of DOGE seen in new insights on federal data and privacy May 1, 2025 / 08:29

Senator presses Trump admin on DOGE staffers potentially profiting from Americans’ data

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen wants assurances that special government employees like Elon Musk who have access to federal data can’t use it for personal gain.

May. 22, 2025, 3:18 PM EDT

By

Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post