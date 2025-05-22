Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Bipartisan bill pushes to eliminate the penny May 1, 2025 / 03:05

It’s ‘common cents’: Treasury Department set to halt penny production

The one-cent coin costs the government 3.69 cents to make.

May. 22, 2025, 3:24 PM EDT

By

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post