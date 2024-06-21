Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Is X Toast? The aftermath of Elon Musk’s outburst to advertisers November 30, 2023 / 08:33

Elon Musk says he didn’t mean everybody when he cursed at advertisers last fall

Musk is trying to woo big advertisers back to X after previously lashing out at them for leaving over his endorsement of an antisemitic post.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post