Claire McCaskill: ‘What Trump said over the weekend deserves a headline’ September 9, 2024 / 08:35

This time around, it’s Trump who has the enthusiasm problem

Polling suggests Trump's views on abortion are boosting voter enthusiasm for Harris.

By  Claire McCaskill  and  Allison Detzel

Claire McCaskill

Claire McCaskill, a Democrat, was the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Missouri. She is currently an MSNBC and NBC News political analyst.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

