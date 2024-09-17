Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Deadline: Legal Blog

From Deadline: White House with Nicolle Wallace

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs charged with sex trafficking and racketeering September 17, 2024 / 03:10

In prosecution of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, allegations of obstruction and cover-up could be key

The music mogul’s wide-ranging racketeering and sex trafficking indictment contains, among other things, allegations of obstructing justice. Related evidence could help prosecutors prove their case.

Illustration of Jordan Rubin
By  Jordan Rubin
Illustration of Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin

Jordan Rubin is the Deadline: Legal Blog writer. He was a prosecutor for the New York County District Attorney’s Office in Manhattan and is the author of “Bizarro," a book about the secret war on synthetic drugs. Before he joined MS NOW, he was a legal reporter for Bloomberg Law.

Latest Post