Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Trump’s biggest campaign obstacle: He can’t stop being Donald Trump August 16, 2024 / 12:02

Trump’s New Jersey news conference was just another act of self-sabotage

The event was supposed to be about the economy, but it quickly devolved into a rambling stream of grievances, insults, fabrications and gibberish.

Aug. 16, 2024, 2:42 PM EDT

By

Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes

Charlie Sykes is an MS NOW contributor and the author of the newsletter "To the Contrary."

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post