Trump’s New Jersey news conference was just another act of self-sabotage

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 15 episode of “Alex Wagner Tonight.”

On Thursday, Donald Trump held a news conference at his New Jersey golf club. The event was somewhat of a do-over for Trump’s 90-minute rambling speech in North Carolina on Wednesday, where he was supposed to tout his economic proposals.

The campaign did its best to set the scene — laying out a spread of groceries and posters claiming to show the “Price Increases since Kamala Harris took office.”

That was the message Republicans and aides wanted Trump to stick to. Instead, what you saw was a man who is incapable and completely uninterested in staying on message.

