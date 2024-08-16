Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Michigan judge puts teen in handcuffs for falling asleep during field trip August 15, 2024 / 01:59

Judge suspended after putting a teen in handcuffs for sleeping in court during a field trip

The girl’s mom said that her daughter was tired because they don’t have permanent housing and have been moving around.

Aug. 16, 2024, 3:32 PM EDT

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post