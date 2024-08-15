Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Donald Trump was right: The economy does do better under Democrats

In 2004, Trump praised Democrats' handling of the economy. Now, we have even more evidence to back up the Republican nominee's point.

Joy Reid and Donald Trump.
Joy Reid and Donald Trump.MSNBC; Getty Images
By  Joy-Ann Reid  and  Allison Detzel

Joy-Ann Reid

Joy-Ann Reid is host of “The ReidOut” at 7 p.m. ET on MSNBC. “The ReidOut” features one-on-one conversations with politicians and newsmakers while addressing provocative political issues both inside and outside of the beltway.

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.