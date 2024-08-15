Donald Trump was right: The economy does do better under Democrats

This is an adapted excerpt from the Aug. 14 episode of “The ReidOut.”
In a 2004 interview with CNN, Donald Trump said, “The economy does better under the Democrats.”
The 2024 Republican nominee for president wasn’t wrong. And now, we have even more evidence to back up his point.
On Wednesday, we learned that inflation fell to its lowest level in more than three years. That’s not just good news for your pocketbook, it’s really good news for the Federal Reserve, which has been looking for numbers like this to justify cutting interest rates.
Do you know what else we found out this week? Under the Biden administration, the U.S. has produced the most oil ever by any nation on Earth.
This news is such a big deal that it seemed to trigger Trump. Late Wednesday, Trump held a “messaging event” on the economy in North Carolina.
He was supposed to lay out his economic vision for the future. Instead, he went on for more than an hour with incoherent lies about the currently booming economy and lies about the economy he left for President Joe Biden.
Trump said he gave “Harris and Biden an economic miracle” that they turned into “an economic nightmare.”
He then made vague promises about lowering inflation … without saying how he’d do that.
“My first day back I will sign an executive order directing every Cabinet secretary and agency head to use every tool and authority to defeat inflation,” Trump said.
Then he just wouldn’t stop whining about how Harris supposedly copies him.