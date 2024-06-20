Opinion

Donald Sutherland dies at 88 June 20, 2024 / 02:52

Actor Donald Sutherland, known for roles in ‘Hunger Games’ and ’70s horror, dies after illness

Sutherland was known for his ability to play a wide array of characters across genres: leading men, misfits, patriarchs, villains. “Never daunted by a role, good, bad or ugly,” his son Kiefer Sutherland said.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

