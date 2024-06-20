Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Kendrick Lamar’s L.A. concert flexed his political might over Drake

The rapper's concert in Compton on Wednesday appeared to put the finishing touches on his successful campaign against Drake, which was about much more than music.

Obama called it: How advocacy beat ‘hits’ in Kendrick, Drake battle May 9, 2024 / 12:04
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.