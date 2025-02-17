Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Jen Psaki: There are lessons on the way forward for Democrats November 21, 2024 / 04:37

What Trump understands about media that Democrats need to embrace

Barack Obama understood the importance of nontraditional media, but no one in the Democratic Party carried that torch forward.

Feb. 17, 2025, 6:00 AM EST

By

Don Lemon

Don Lemon

Don Lemon is an Emmy Award winner and the host of "The Don Lemon Show," which is available to stream on YouTube and wherever you get your podcasts. He is a former CNN host and received the Edward R. Murrow Award in 2002.

Latest Post