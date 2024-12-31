Opinion

Here’s how Democrats can build a winning media message

You can’t just create a "liberal Joe Rogan" out of thin air, but Democrats need to step out of their bubbles much more often.

Strategist says young men feel rejected by the Democratic Party November 16, 2024 / 08:09
By  Brian Rosenwald

Brian Rosenwald

Brian Rosenwald is a political and media historian, an instructor at the University of Pennsylvania, author of "Talk Radio’s America: How an Industry Took Over a Political Party That Took Over the United States,” and the editor-in-chief of "Made By History," the Time magazine history section. He writes about politics and media at The World According to Brian. 