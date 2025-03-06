Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Why Elon Musk and Ben Shapiro want Trump to pardon George Floyd’s murderer

The video depicting Floyd’s murder hasn’t changed in five years. But the Republican Party has.

Backlash brews as Trump guts ‘conscience’ of Justice Department, freezing civil rights cases January 23, 2025 / 06:21
By  Radley Balko

Radley Balko

Radley Balko is a writer and investigative journalist who publishes the newsletter The Watch.