How to watch the 2024 DNC as the events kick off in Chicago

The Democratic National Convention in Chicago began Monday and will run through Thursday, with Democratic celebrities and politicians taking the stage throughout. Here’s how to watch it all live.

MSNBC will kick off its special coverage of Monday’s events at 6 p.m. ET with Joy Reid anchoring live from Chicago and Alex Wagner reporting from the convention floor. Ari Melber will anchor from New York. At 8 p.m. ET, Rachel Maddow, Jen Psaki, Chris Hayes, Lawrence O’Donnell and Stephanie Ruhle will join the coverage.

NBC News Now will stream live from the convention starting at 4 p.m. ET. And NBC News will have special coverage at 9 p.m. ET.

Most major networks will offer prime-time coverage of the convention. The DNC will also stream live on its website beginning at 6:15 p.m. ET on Monday and at 7 p.m. ET for the rest of the days.

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to formally accept the Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday, the last night of the convention. Several high-profile Democrats are set to address the DNC, including President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and more. See the list of speakers here.

Former President Donald Trump’s speech on the fourth and final night of the Republican National Convention last month drew nearly 25.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen. It marked an increase in viewership from the final night of the 2020 RNC but a decline from his 2016 RNC speech.

An estimated 24.6 million tuned in for the final night of the 2020 DNC, in which Biden formally accepted his party’s presidential nomination, Nielsen said. Time will tell whether Harris’ address on Thursday pulls in a similar audience.