Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

This year’s DNC will be the opposite of 1968 thanks to a lesson learned the hard way

1968 was one of the worst years in American history. In the middle of that year was the worst Democratic National Convention in history.

What Democrats can learn from the 1968 Chicago convention August 13, 2024 / 10:23
By  Lawrence O'Donnell

Lawrence O'Donnell

Lawrence O’Donnell hosts “The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell” at 10 p.m. ET on MS NOW. His latest book is “Playing With Fire: the 1968 Election and the Transformation of American Politics.”