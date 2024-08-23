Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Harris: ‘Now is the time to get a hostage deal and a ceasefire deal done’ August 22, 2024 / 01:48

Democrats’ ‘joyful’ convention this week made a huge misstep by sidelining pro-Palestinian voices

It seemed as though Democrats hoped that sweeping the humanitarian crisis in Gaza under the rug would avoid putting a damper on their celebrations.

Aug. 23, 2024, 3:15 PM EDT

By

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post