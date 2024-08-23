Kamala Harris wasn’t taking any chances in her DNC speech — but that’s why it worked

The 2024 Democratic National Convention is over, and despite fears of intraparty fighting and violent clashes between police and protesters outside the United Center — this was not a replay of 1968. In fact, Lil Jon’s roll call cameo notwithstanding, it was about as basic as political conventions get. And that’s probably the best Democrats could hope for.

The crowd in Chicago’s United Center roared as Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for president. It’s a historic moment and one that clearly inspired a lot of emotion. The cameras found more than a few non-dry eyes in the house.

But like the convention itself, Harris’ speech was successful in large part because she played it kind of safe.

She wished her husband, “Dougie” Emhoff, a happy 10th anniversary. She told a compelling personal story about being a child of immigrants who traveled the world to work for the American dream — and succeeded. And she spoke about her distinguished career as a prosecutor who always showed up “for the people.”

Then there was the Donald Trump part of the speech. Here, Harris hit the necessary notes — reminding voters that Trump “tried to throw away your votes” during his monthslong attempt to overturn the 2020 election, culminating in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol. And, oh yeah, that he’s been convicted of felonies and found liable for sexual abuse. (I know we’re almost a decade into the Trump era, but it still blows my mind how these brief nuggets of his recent bio are seen as little more than campaign talking points by much of the American electorate.)

Harris also highlighted arguably Trump’s most important political victory — getting three justices onto the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Harris spoke of the consequences of Trump’s legacy, including “women miscarrying in a parking lot, getting sepsis, losing their ability to ever have children again, all because doctors are afraid of going to jail for caring for their patients.” And, in a callback to one of the most affecting segments of the DNC, Harris spoke of “children who have survived sexual assault, potentially forced to carry the pregnancy to term. This is what is happening in our country. Because of Donald Trump.”

Harris’ rhetorical assaults on Trump were absolutely the high point of the speech. She articulated the verifiable threats Trump poses to democracy, the global order and the rights of everyday Americans in succinct, pugnacious fashion.

When it came to policy specifics, it didn’t sound like much of a departure from Joe Biden’s agenda. There was lots of talk about “the middle class” and Trump’s tax cuts for billionaires.

But Harris was completely vague about building what she called an “opportunity economy” that, under her leadership, would bring together “labor and workers, small-business owners and entrepreneurs, and American companies.” How she’d bring together these often competing forces — and what “bringing together” even means — remains unexplained.

And on an evening dubbed by some social media smart alecks as “normie night” — the one night when less partisan people would likely be tuned in — the program was stuffed with police officers, ex-Republicans, moderates and foreign policy tough talk.

When getting specific, it didn't appear that Harris' policy is any different from Biden's.

In this vein, Harris assured the normies that, unlike Trump, she would not abandon NATO and that “as commander in chief I will ensure America always has the strongest, most lethal fighting force in the world.” Republicans have for decades portrayed Democrats as lacking the killer instinct to deal with the worst actors on the international stage. This was Harris’ moment to let the undecideds know that she understands the threats posed by Iran and China, while adding that she wouldn’t be reckless and impulsive with that power — like Trump.

Then came the Gaza part of the speech. The lack of a Palestinian American speaker or any representative from the Uncommitted delegation was the elephant in the room, and after a staunch defense of Israel’s right to defend itself and a condemnation of the terrorist organization Hamas, Harris spoke of the civilian suffering in Gaza. “What has happened in Gaza over the past 10 months is devastating. So many innocent lives lost. Desperate, hungry people fleeing for safety, over and over again. The scale of suffering is heartbreaking.”

Again, when getting specific, it didn’t appear that Harris’ policy is any different from Biden’s: “President Biden and I are working to end this war such that Israel is secure, the hostages are released, the suffering in Gaza ends, and the Palestinian people can realize their right to dignity. Security. Freedom. And self-determination.”

Team Harris is most likely hoping that her stated commitments to work for a cease-fire and a Palestinian state — especially given the fact that her opponent openly uses the word “Palestinian” as an insult — will be enough to temporarily quell the dissatisfaction from the party’s progressive wing and get it out to vote in November. We will, fairly soon, find out.

Over the course of four often long nights, Harris and Democrats made history this week. Along the way, America heard from Oprah, America’s new favorite high school football coach, Tim Walz, and the party’s rising stars, like Govs. Wes Moore and Josh Shapiro. But with Nov. 5 just 74 days away, there is very little room for error. And if the convention and Harris’ acceptance speech are indications, Democrats know full well they cannot afford to make any mistakes between now and the election.