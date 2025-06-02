Suspect in Colorado fire attack on Israeli hostage advocates charged with attempted murder

A man who law enforcement officials say used a “makeshift flamethrower” to injure eight people in Boulder, Colorado, on Sunday marching for the release of Hamas-held Israeli hostages has been charged with attempted murder, among other charges.

The state of Colorado has charged the suspect, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, with 42 counts, including eight counts of attempted first-degree murder after deliberation and eight counts of first-degree murder with extreme indifference. He was charged earlier Monday with a federal hate crime.

According to an FBI affidavit released Monday, Soliman, a 45-year-old Egyptian national, shouted “free Palestine” and threw “two lit Molotov cocktails at individuals” participating in a weekly Run for Their Lives event around 2 p.m. local time at Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall. The weekly event’s purpose is to demand the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza since the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, and during Israel’s ongoing, retaliatory bombing campaign.

Eight people were hospitalized with burns and other injuries from the attack, with two of them in serious condition, officials said Sunday. Officials on Monday afternoon said they had identified four additional victims, bringing the total number of those injured in the attack to 12.

Soliman has been charged with a single federal hate crime offense, “involving actual or perceived race, religion or national origin.” He is expected to face additional charges.

After Soliman was detained, law enforcement officials found a nearby plastic container with “fourteen unlit Molotov cocktails,” the FBI stated in its arrest warrant application. While in custody, Soliman “stated that he wanted to kill all Zionist people and wished they were all dead. [Soliman] stated he would do it (conduct an attack) again.”

The affidavit continued:

He specifically targeted the ‘Zionist Group’ that had gathered in Boulder having learned about the group from an online search. SOLIMAN knew that they planned to meet today, Sunday, June 1 at 1pm. He arrived at approximately 12:55 p.m. and waited for them. Throughout the interview, SOLIMAN stated that he hated the Zionist group and did this because he hated this group and needed to stop them from taking over ‘our land,’ which he explained to be Palestine. He stated that he had been planning the attack for a year and was waiting until after his daughter graduated to conduct the attack.