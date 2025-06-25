Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Minnesota shooting suspect stalked his victims like ‘prey’: U.S. Attorney June 16, 2025 / 07:20

Killings in Arizona and Minnesota shine light on the crisis of Christian extremist violence

The recent attacks have occurred in a national environment that has become awfully permissive of Christian extremist violence.

By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.

Latest Post