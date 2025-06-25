Killings in Arizona and Minnesota shine light on the crisis of Christian extremist violence

Last year, a former counterterrorism official who served in the Department of Homeland Security during Donald Trump’s first term published a book sounding the alarm on violent Christian extremism.

Elizabeth Neumann wrote “Kingdom of Rage: The Rise of Christian Extremism and the Path Back to Peace” as a warning about a metastasizing strain of Christian-led violence against people who don’t accept their worldview — a crisis she’d been sounding the alarm about for years. And recent news reports seem to illustrate how right she was.

In Arizona, a man accused of killing a local pastor in April reportedly confessed during a news interview in which he said he was carrying out God’s will and planned to target church leaders in other parts of the country in some sort of crusade.