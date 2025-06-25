Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Militarized raids, street snatchings expose Trump’s nature to Latinos who know authoritarian regimes June 21, 2025 / 07:37

The architect of Trump’s immigration policy could be profiting off ICE’s cruelty

While Stephen Miller's anti-immigration fervor may be scratching an ideological itch, on Tuesday, we learned it may also be making him money.

MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023
By  Jen Psaki  and  Allison Detzel
MSNBC Anchors and Correspondents - Season 2023

Jen Psaki

Jen Psaki is the host of "The Briefing with Jen Psaki" airing Tuesdays through Fridays at 9 p.m. EST. She is the former White House press secretary for President Joe Biden.  

Allison Detzel

Allison Detzel is an editor/producer for MS NOW.

Latest Post