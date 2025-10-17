JB Pritzker puts Stephen Miller on notice: He will be held ‘accountable’

As Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents continue to cause chaos on the streets of Chicago, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker says he’s looking beyond Donald Trump when it comes to accountability, setting his sights on the man he argues is the mastermind behind the endeavor: Stephen Miller.

On Thursday’s “The Briefing with Jen Psaki,” Pritzker told the MSNBC host that he believes Miller, who serves as the president’s deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser, is running the show behind the scenes and is among those at the White House who are “taking advantage” of Trump’s “diminished capacity.”

“We know that he’s the one who is advising Kristi Noem” at the Department of Homeland Security, the Democrat said. “He’s the one who’s advising [White House border czar] Tom Homan. … And of course he’s the spokesperson for this entire endeavor, including about deploying National Guard into cities.”