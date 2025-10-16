As U.S. airports reject Kristi Noem’s partisan video, key senator seeks investigation

Since Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem has embraced camera-ready tactics and performative politics to an almost cartoonish degree, few were surprised when she started airing taxpayer-financed ads earlier this year, starring the South Dakota Republican and thanking Donald Trump for his administration’s anti-immigration crackdown.

Last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced a sequel of sorts: The new video — also paid for with American tax dollars and also featuring Noem in a starring role — was designed to run in domestic airports. But instead of focusing on immigration, this clip blames congressional Democrats for the ongoing government shutdown.

Almost immediately, the DHS secretary confronted a problem she should’ve seen coming: Airport administrators said they wouldn’t show Noem’s partisan video to air travelers. The list of airports refusing to go along with the Republican’s plan continues to grow. The Associated Press reported:

Airports big and small around the country are refusing to play a video with a message from Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in which she blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown and its impacts on Transportation Security Administration operations. Airports in New York, Atlanta, Chicago, Las Vegas, Charlotte, Phoenix, Seattle and more say the video’s political content goes against their policies or regulations prohibiting political messaging in their facilities.

In fact, there are dozens of airports of various sizes in the state of New York, and according to Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, Noem’s video has been “banned” from all of them.

Meanwhile, on Capitol Hill, Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington, the top Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, this week demanded an investigation into Noem’s use of public resources to create and promote a partisan video.