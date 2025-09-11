Opinion

“It has to end.” Senator Mark Kelly denounces political violence September 10, 2025 / 10:23

After Kirk shooting, Sen. Mark Kelly calls on lawmakers to de-escalate political tensions

In the wake of Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting, the Arizona Democrat said those in positions of power must consider “how much weight” their words carry.

By  Allison Detzel

