Lachlan Murdoch will be the GOP’s next kingmaker. That’s alarming.

The succession fight among the adult children of Rupert Murdoch is reportedly finally over — and Lachlan Murdoch, the elder son, has won his father’s media empire, Lachlan Murdoch will be left, in the words of The New York Times, “as one of the world’s most powerful men.” Through his companies Fox Corp. and News Corp., he will oversee a suite of brands familiar to American audiences, such as the Fox broadcast channel, Fox News, the New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, OutKick, Fox Sports, Tubi, HarperCollins, Barron’s and much more.
There is not nearly as much reporting out there on Lachlan Murdoch as on his father — aside from coverage of the younger Murdoch’s fleet of superyachts. But the existing reporting and recent litigation against Fox News have given us a keyhole view into his interactions with Fox News.
Australian Financial Review columnist Mark Di Stefano recently spoke with James Packer, whom he identified as Lachlan Murdoch’s “long-time friend.” Packer told Di Stefano that “Lachlan is pretty conservative,” adding, “I don’t think Lachlan is embarrassed by Fox News; I think Lachlan’s proud of Fox News. That’s probably one of the reasons why Lachlan is where he is, and James [Murdoch] isn’t.”
As my colleague Matt Gertz noted in August, filings in Smartmatic’s defamation lawsuit against Fox News show that shortly after the 2020 election, host Jeanine Pirro was taken off the air because a Fox executive did not “trust her to be responsible” in her coverage of the results. The same filings show Lachlan Murdoch personally signed off on her return to the network’s airwaves. The election conspiracy theories she pushed in her return proved very expensive to Fox. Regardless, Pirro was eventually promoted from her weekend slot to the weekday show “The Five,” before President Donald Trump appointed her to be the top prosecutor in the nation’s capital. She recently appeared on Fox, where an anchor reportedly ended a friendly segment with the line, “We miss you, come back soon.”
“I miss you too,” Pirro replied.
That exchange gets to an underappreciated power that Lachlan Murdoch can wield exclusively whenever his father truly exits the stage: Deciding who and what will appear regularly on Fox News. Lachlan Murdoch “does not see himself as a kingmaker,” his biographer told the BBC, and Fox News does not dominate right-wing media the way it may have in the past. But in other ways, it is more powerful than ever. One just needs to look at the key individuals running the United States government and their history on the network — and how they interact with it to this day.
Take Pete Hegseth, the secretary of
Defense war. He turned a job as the weekend host at “Fox & Friends,” where he did things like accidentally throw an axe at someone, into running the most powerful military in the history of the world. He did so by using his Fox platform for his hobby horses and, given the centrality of the network, that caught Trump’s attention. Now, Hegseth is in a position to make his warmongering rhetoric into reality.
Future presidents may not share Trump’s obsession with the network, but the Republican base surely will. That’s why Fox News matters — it still has agenda-setting power with its audience, even if that power isn’t as raw or unfettered (or unchallenged) as it once may have been.
At any point, someone in charge of Fox News could have benched Hegseth and replaced him with any of the numerous other right-wing personalities who would be thrilled to take his place. They also could have spoken up, to senators or to Trump himself, if they did not think Hegseth was capable of leading the Defense Department.
Now, this level of control is in Lachlan Murdoch’s hands. Indeed, one can see him already exercising that power in filings from lawsuits related to the network’s coverage of the 2020 election. In testimony in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against the network, he admitted that he weighed in on the “specific direction on both the tone and narrative of Fox’s news coverage.” He also admitted that “he can and did share his views on what guests should or should not” appear on Fox. Though his father is still involved today, that won’t be the case at some point in the years to come.