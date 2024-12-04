Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Opinion

Joe Biden’s well-intentioned Ozempic plan officially pathologizes fatness

Though some doctors have been trying to classify “obesity” as a “chronic illness,” being fat and being ill aren’t the same thing.

Biden proposes requiring Medicare and Medicaid to cover weight loss drugs November 26, 2024 / 03:42
By  Evette Dionne

Evette Dionne

Evette Dionne is a culture journalist who writes on race and gender.