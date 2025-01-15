Carrie Underwood says she’ll perform at Trump’s inauguration ‘in the spirit of unity’

When Donald Trump was first elected in 2016, his team had a hard time trying to find artists who would commit to perform at the inauguration. This time around, he’s having a far more welcoming transition to the White House — including from some in the entertainment industry.

On Monday, country pop star Carrie Underwood announced in a statement that she will be performing at Trump’s inauguration next week.

“I love our country and am honored to have been asked to sing at the Inauguration and to be a small part of this historic event,” the former “American Idol” winner said. “I am humbled to answer the call at a time when we must all come together in the spirit of unity and looking to the future.”

Carrie Underwood performs in Times Square in New York City on New Year’s Eve. John Nacion / Penske Media via Getty Images file

The Village People, the disco group whose hit songs “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man” are some of Trump’s favorites, are also scheduled to perform at various inaugural events, the group’s lead singer, Victor Willis, wrote on Facebook.

“We know this wont make some of you happy to hear however we believe that music is to be performed without regard to politics,” Willis wrote, noting that “Y.M.C.A.” is a “global anthem that hopefully helps bring the country together after a tumultuous and divided campaign where our preferred candidate lost.”