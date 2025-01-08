Trump’s rhetoric about Jan. 6 rioters takes a weird and unexpected turn

Donald Trump hasn’t exactly made an effort to hide his eagerness to pardon Jan. 6 criminals once he returns to the White House. In a recent post-election interview with Time magazine, the president-elect not only said he intends to issue these pardons, he added that he hopes to do so “maybe” within “the first nine minutes” of his second term.

There’s long been some question, however, about the scope of his plan. With this in mind, Trump’s comments during his latest Mar-a-Lago news conference raised plenty of eyebrows. The New York Times reported:

President-elect Donald J. Trump on Tuesday once again left open the possibility of offering pardons to some of his supporters who are serving prison time for assaulting police officers during the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Mr. Trump, who campaigned on a pledge to restore “law and order,” said that the pardons he intended to offer could cover people charged and convicted of violent crimes.

Asked specifically about possible pardons for Jan. 6 criminals convicted of violent offenses, the Republican told reporters, “Well, we’re looking at it.” He added that he’ll be “making major pardons, yes.”