What to know about the spread of the bird flu

The spread of the bird flu among humans and other mammals in the United States has sparked some concern among public health experts in recent weeks, though U.S. officials say the risk it currently poses to the public is low.

Since the first reported outbreak among dairy cattle in March, this particular bird flu virus, H5N1, has spread across hundreds of herds in more than a dozen states. More recently, authorities have reported at least two severe human cases in North America and issued recalls of pet and human foods due to bird flu contamination.

Here’s what to know about the outbreak.

How does bird flu spread?

Avian flu, commonly known as bird flu, has been around for decades, but a recent increase in cases among wild birds likely led to an outbreak among dairy cows in Texas earlier this year, according to the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Since then, bird flu has been detected in other animals; last week, an animal sanctuary in Washington state announced that 20 of its big cats had died of confirmed cases of bird flu.

Bird flu may be transmitted through exposure to infected animals, such as consuming undercooked or raw meat from infected animals or directly handling such animals. An Oregon-based company issued a voluntary recall of raw and frozen pet food this week after a house cat died of bird flu. Oregon officials said the cat caught an infection from the company’s pet food.

Earlier this month, the California Department of Public Health suspended the distribution of Raw Farm raw milk products after milk samples tested positive for bird flu virus. No illnesses were reported in connection with the contaminated raw milk.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has said poultry and eggs, if properly handled and cooked, are safe from viruses and bacteria, including bird flu.

How many human cases in the U.S.?