Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 12.9.25

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A key diplomatic tour for Zelenskyy: “Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Pope Leo XIV in Rome on Tuesday, as Kyiv said it was preparing to send ‘refined’ proposals to the United States for ending the war with Russia. Less than 24 hours after he reiterated that Ukraine would not cede land to Russia, Zelenskyy met with the pontiff before holding talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a day after he met with the leaders of Britain, France and Germany in London.”

* Greater transparency in a closely watched case: “A federal judge in New York on Tuesday granted a Justice Department request to release grand jury material related to Ghislaine Maxwell’s case.”

* A classified video meeting with Adm. Alvin Holsey: “The U.S. Navy admiral who is retiring early from command of the campaign to destroy vessels allegedly carrying drugs near Venezuela spoke to key lawmakers Tuesday as Congress seeks more answers on President Donald Trump’s mission, which, in one instance, killed two survivors clinging to the wreckage of an initial strike.”