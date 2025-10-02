How Democrats think they can win the shutdown

Two days into the government shutdown, Democrats in Congress are showing little sign of relenting, betting that refocusing the national conversation on health care is a winning gambit for their party — even if Democrats don’t have a clear idea of what success in this standoff might look like.
Asked to describe what they want to accomplish from this shutdown, Democrats sound united that the dispute is about health care.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., described a win as the American people’s “not seeing their health care costs shoot through the roof.” Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., said it would be “getting relief for people who’ve been hit by our health care wrecking ball.” And Rep. Gregory Meeks, D-N.Y., likened a victory to “when we restore and make sure that Americans don’t lose their [Affordable Care Act] tax credits.”
Democrats insist that Congress must act now to address Obamacare premiums that will, in some cases, more than double as a result of subsidies that are set to expire at the end of the year. For the moment, they’re also demanding a reversal of the Medicaid cuts in the GOP’s reconciliation bill — a farfetched demand that Republicans aren’t even taking seriously.
But Democrats also see a more realistic win that’s within their grasp: bringing attention back to health care.
It’s an issue on which Democrats hold a firm political advantage in poll after poll. And even if the shutdown ends with Democrats caving on a continuing resolution without immediate concessions on the expiring Obamacare subsidies, some Democrats quietly believe they’ll still have accomplished something.
One House Democrat, granted anonymity to discuss the political dynamics, told MSNBC that just moving the conversation back to health care would be a win for Democrats.
“It’s the moral high ground, and it’s where we have a big polling edge, a real vulnerability for the GOP,” this Democratic lawmaker said.
While the lawmaker was clear that even a one-year extension of the Obamacare tax credits might not feel like a complete victory for some Democrats, they agreed that just focusing attention on exploding health care premiums and making Republicans own those increases would be a Democratic win.
Other Democrats were similarly candid about the political advantages.
Rep. Joseph Morelle, D-N.Y., warned Republicans that they should be “very, very thoughtful, because in the next several days, if they haven’t already, Americans are going to start getting their health insurance premium bills.”
“And when that happens,” Morelle said, “Republicans are going to have to answer.”
Morelle added that he would be “angry” if Democrats in the Senate ended up voting with Republicans to approve the GOP-crafted funding bill. And he dismissed the idea of securing commitments from President Donald Trump and Republicans to only talk further about health care after the government reopened.
“The only person who could fall for that would be Charlie Brown, because he continues to listen to Lucy about kicking the football,” Morelle said.
But Democrats seem to think that, whatever blowback they get for the shutdown, it’ll be outweighed by the benefits of trying to protect health care.
“A year from now,” Warren told Semafor, “people will remember Democrats fought to protect access to affordable health care while Republicans resisted it at every turn.”
It’s a message other Democrats are repeating.