Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

News

How Democrats think they can win the shutdown

Democrats seem to recognize the shutdown may end without their getting exactly what they want. But they still see an advantage in holding out.

Elizabeth Warren ron wyden politics political politicians
Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.Getty Images
By  Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey

Kevin Frey is a congressional reporter for MS NOW.