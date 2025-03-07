Why MAGA is suddenly calling Justice Amy Coney Barrett a ‘DEI’ hire

With many of President Donald Trump’s executive actions tangled up in the courts, MAGA Republicans have grown angry with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett for some of her recent rulings, accusing her of being insufficiently loyal to Trump.

After the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday to reject the Trump administration’s freeze on foreign funding, several prominent MAGA activists attacked Barrett, who, along with Chief Justice John Roberts, sided with the court’s liberal justices in the 5-4 decision.

Far-right activists Jack Posobiec, Laura Loomer and Mike Cernovich called Barrett, who was nominated by Trump to the court in 2020, a “DEI” hire, a term conservatives use pejoratively to suggest someone holds a position because of their identity rather than their qualifications. (Roberts, a white man, was notably spared from similar accusation.) Posobiec also posted on X a 2023 news report that Barrett had welcomed Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the court as some sort of “gotcha” against her.