Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

Top Stories

News, analysis and opinion from the day’s top stories.

Supreme Court rejects Trump administration’s bid to avoid paying USAID contractors March 6, 2025 / 05:06

Why MAGA is suddenly calling Justice Amy Coney Barrett a ‘DEI’ hire

MAGA Republicans have accused Barrett, who has at times sided with her liberal colleagues, of being insufficiently loyal to Trump.

By  Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim

Clarissa-Jan Lim is a breaking news reporter for MS NOW. She was previously a senior reporter and editor at BuzzFeed News.

Latest Post