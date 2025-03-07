Ask Jordan: Could Trump be impeached for his handling of Ukraine?

“Could Donald Trump be impeached for treason against the people of the United States for forcing us to be allied with our enemy Russia/Putin and against our democratic friends in Ukraine/Zelensky without our consent, which seems to me what he is doing by his lies and his actions?”

— Diane Garratt, Bakersfield, Calif.

Hi Diane,

In theory, Donald Trump could be impeached for treason. It’s one of the specific examples laid out in the Constitution of what presidents can be impeached for: “The President, Vice President and all civil Officers of the United States, shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors.”