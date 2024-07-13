Why AOC’s case for impeaching Thomas and Alito is strong

The Supreme Court’s most recent term was, to be blunt, a nightmare. The few minor victories, often on narrow grounds or issues of standing, were deeply outweighed by the massive blows to democracy and good governance. These attacks were made even more galling by the continued participation of Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, the far-right flank of a deeply conservative bench, who are each mired in what should be disqualifying ethics scandals.
Senate Democrats, despite holding a majority, have largely shown little interest in holding the two rogue justices accountable. It was a relief then when Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., introduced a pair of resolutions in the House on Wednesday calling for their impeachment and removal. Though the articles against Thomas and Alito will not pass in this Congress, they show that the charges against Thomas and Alito are strong and should stand as a rallying point for Democratic candidates this fall.
Both resolutions focus on two main points: the personal enrichment of the justices without their disclosure; and their refusal to recuse themselves from cases despite clear conflicts of interest. The first of the three articles against Thomas cites the over $1.5 million in goods, cash equivalents and services from billionaire benefactor Harlan Crow that he failed to disclose over the years despite federal reporting requirements. The second and third are centered on the pro-insurrection activities of his wife, Ginni Thomas, and his subsequent involvement in the Jan. 6-related cases that reached the Supreme Court.
It’s a testament to the sweep of Thomas’ blatant conflicts of interest that the two articles against Alito seem mild in comparison. For his part, he is accused of violating his oath of office by sitting in judgment of the Jan. 6-related cases at the same time that he allowed an upside-down flag to be flown outside his home, an apparent show of bias in favor of attempts to overthrow the 2020 election. Alito is also similarly accused of failing to disclose gifts from billionaire businessman Paul Singer and then voting in favor of a ruling that produced a substantial profit for Singer.
“Corruption, without consequence, infects all it touches,” Ocasio-Cortez said in her floor speech introducing the articles, which have 18 co-sponsors. “And that is why this body, Congress, has a constitutional and moral obligation to hold these justices accountable, to maintain the integrity of our courts, and to uphold the standards of the judiciary and our institutions.”
Unlike the House GOP’s stunt impeachment of Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas earlier this year, the articles filed on Wednesday are on much more solid constitutional grounds. Mayorkas was impeached for the supposed crime of enacting the president’s immigration policies. Unsurprisingly, he was acquitted in the Senate (though even if he had been removed, his successor almost certainly would enact the exact same policies).
In contrast, it is not policy differences with Alito and Thomas that are sparking Democrats’ desire to remove them, though there are many. Note that there aren’t similar calls for impeaching Justices Neil Gorsuch, who sides most often with Alito and Thomas, or Chief Justice John Roberts, who led the way on gutting the Voting Rights Act in 2013 and granting former President Donald Trump sweeping criminal immunity this term. Instead, it is Thomas and Alito’s actions that call into question their ability to issue rulings free from bias, financial gain or malice.