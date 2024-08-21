Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Trump seems to think he has an airtight defense for visiting a KKK hotbed in Michigan

The former president just made a campaign stop in Howell, Michigan, where white supremacists recently held a march and voiced support for Trump, Hitler, Nazis and the KKK.

Michelle Obama jabs Trump for seeking ‘one of those Black jobs’ in the White House August 20, 2024 / 01:53
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.