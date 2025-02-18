Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

Trump administration threatens punishment for schools that use race in educational decisions

A memo from the Education Department pushes bogus claims of discrimination against white people and says schools that mention race in virtually any aspect of education could lose federal funding.

‘What is more Orwellian’: DOE employees placed on leave after taking DEI training during Trump admin February 13, 2025 / 06:36
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.