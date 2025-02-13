Linda McMahon and RFK Jr. could be a one-two punch for disabled students

As Linda McMahon, President Donald Trump’s nominee for education secretary, sits for a Senate confirmation hearing Thursday, it’s important to remember that Trump is reportedly considering signing an executive order that seeks to eliminate the Education Department.
There’ve been Republicans who’ve wanted to dismantle the department since Congress established it during President Jimmy Carter’s administration in 1979. In his 1982 State of the Union address, for example, President Ronald Reagan said he wanted to eliminate the department. Unsurprisingly, Project 2025 — which Trump claimed he knew nothing about on the campaign trail even as he adopted many parts of the framework — also calls for the department’s dismantling.
Needless to say, a president can’t unilaterally eliminate a governmental agency without an act of Congress. Undoing the Education Department would almost certainly be challenged in the courts the way many of Trump’s other policy initiatives are being challenged.
According to the Education Department, its elementary and secondary programs serve more than 50 million students in about 98,000 public schools and 32,000 private schools. The department notes that its “grant, loan, and work-study” programs help “more than 12 million postsecondary students.”
Beyond the Education Department’s doing so much for so many people, it is an irreplaceable lifeline for students with disabilities. And Trump’s desire to dismantle it — along with his picking Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to serve as secretary of health and human services — rightly alarms the parents of disabled students.
Kennedy is expected to be confirmed as HHS secretary by the full Senate on Thursday. Last week, before members of the Senate Finance Committee voted on that nomination, Trump wrote on social media, “We need BOBBY!!!” as he wrongly claimed that autism rates have jumped from 1 in 10,000 to 1 in 34 in 20 years.
Kennedy, of course, has helped spread the lie that childhood vaccines have caused an increase in the number of people who have autism.
As for the numbers, in 2005 about 1 in 166 children had been diagnosed with autism. Today the number is 1 in 36. The truth is there are more diagnoses because the definition of what counts as autism has been expanded.
Also, the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act of 1990, a reauthorization of what had been the Education for Handicapped Children Act, included autism as a covered disability, and as a result, schools had to report the numbers of students it served.
Counting children with disabilities is one of a handful of ways the Education Department, which enforces IDEA, serves students with disabilities and their families. But if Trump and Republicans have their way, these crucial protections might soon be eroded.
“I’ve witnessed the transformative power of education, both in the classroom and also in apprenticeship programs,” McMahon said in a November statement. “I look forward to working collaboratively with students — educators — parents and communities to strengthen our educational system; ensuring every child regardless of their demographics is prepared for a bright future.”
It’s impossible to square her promise to look after the needs of every child with the idea in Project 2025 that “[m]ost IDEA funding should be converted into a no-strings formula block grant targeted at students with disabilities and distributed directly to local education agencies.” Project 2025 also suggests moving IDEA oversight to HHS.