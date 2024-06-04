Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

The ReidOut Blog

How Trump learned to love the swamp instead of wanting to drain it

Trump's desperate courting of rich CEOs, Vivek Ramaswamy's attempt to meddle with the liberal media, and Musk tries to claw back his compensation package.

Why Wall Street’s big donors warm to Trump May 16, 2024 / 06:48
By  Ja'han Jones

Ja'han Jones

Ja’han Jones is an MS NOW opinion blogger. He previously wrote The ReidOut Blog.