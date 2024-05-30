Opinion

November 29, 2023

Would Elon Musk have a formal role on Team Trump in a second term?

New reporting suggests Elon Musk might make the transition from a conspiratorial political observer to an official political insider on Team Trump.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

