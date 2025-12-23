Opinion

Morning Joe

RacheL Maddow

Deadline: White House

The weekend

Newsletters

MaddowBlog

From the Rachel Maddow Show

‘Don’t feed the pig’: For all of his unpopularity, corruption may bring Trump’s downfall December 22, 2025 / 11:54

A decade later, Trump’s ‘drain the swamp’ vow is a punchline to a sad joke

The president’s political operation ramped up its fundraising in his second term — and many donors have benefited.

By  Steve Benen

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MS NOW political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "Ministry of Truth: Democracy, Reality, and the Republicans' War on the Recent Past."

Latest Post