Charges against Epoch Times CFO come with political implications

It’s no secret that there are a variety of media outlets that many Republican officials have come to embrace, promote, and rely on. Some, such as Fox News and the editorial page of The Wall Street Journal, are familiar to national audiences. Others, such as The Washington Times, Newsmax and OAN are also widely recognized.

And then there’s the Epoch Times.

As NBC News reported last fall, Falun Gong launched the Epoch Times “as a free propaganda newsletter more than two decades ago to oppose the Chinese Communist Party.” The conspiracy-fueled outlet has since grown considerably: The report added that it “directed millions of dollars in advertising toward supporting President Donald Trump’s campaign and published dozens of articles parroting his lies about the election — resulting in huge growth to its audience and its coffers.”

Prominent Republican officials have taken note. Earlier this year, for example, the Epoch Times held a Capitol screening of a conspiratorial documentary about the Jan. 6 attack, and Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin spoke at the event and peddled bizarre claims.

It was a timely reminder that the Epoch Times had quietly transformed itself into “one of the country’s most successful and influential conservative news organizations.”